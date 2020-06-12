COVID19|Several Rajouri villages declared red zones

The authorities here on Friday closed two branches of J&K Bank and declared many areas as red zones after an employee of bank among two persons were tested positive for COVID19.

District Magistrate Rajouri, Muhammad Nazir Sheikh said several villages including Dhar Sakri, Gagrote, Gurha Sankari, Padhyara, Hanjali, Tarkassi, Prori Gijjaran, Chambi Trar, Sokar, Bunda Naka, Panihad, Karhad, Rehan and Tralla have been declared as contaminant red zone whereas area of 500 meters from these villages have been declared as buffer zones.

He said the decsion was taken after a bank employee tested positive for the viral infection Peeri branch visited by people from these villages.

Similarly, Mohra Lower Badhanoo area of Dharamsal was declared as red zone after a man from the area was tested positive.

“The man returned from outside J&K and was sampled in Jammu and later shifted to a quarantine center in Dharamsal.” said an official.

Meanwhile, authorities have also ordered closure of two branches of the Bank in the district.