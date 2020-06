After a lull of 21 days, cross line of control resumed in Keri area of Rajouri with both the armies trading guns on each other since Friday evening.

Officials said on at around 7 pm Friday, Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing in Keri area violating ceasefire after 21 one days of lull.

Indian Army retaliated with firing and shelling. There was no report of loss of life or property.