Pir Panjal
Poonch,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 12:59 AM

Cross-LoC shelling continues for 2nd day in Poonch

Poonch,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 12:59 AM
Representational Image
The Cross-LoC shelling continued here for second day on Monday as Pakistan army resorted to violation of the ceasefire in forward areas, an official said.

The official said Pakistan army resorted to heavy firing and shelling along the LoC and also used artillery guns to target forward location in Khari Karmara area.

“The firing and shelling rattled entire area, forcing people to confine themselves to homes,” said the official. Jammu-based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said that the army retaliated befittingly.

