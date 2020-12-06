Cross-LoC shelling in Balakote

Several villages located along Line of Control in Balakote and Tarkundi areas came under intense shelling from Pakistani side, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said that at around 3 PM, Pak army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on LoC in Tarkundi Gali area of Rajouri district and Balakote forward in Poonch district.

“Pak army fired with small arms and resorted to intense mortar shelling in the entire area thereby escalating tension.” said officials.

They informed that firing and shelling from the Pakistan side continued for over three hours after uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

“There is no immediate report of any loss of property or life.” Tehsildar Manjakote Javed Iqbal said.