Cross-LoC shelling in Rajouri, Poonch villages

Several villages along the Line of Control (LoC) continue to bear the brunt of ceasefire violations.

In a latest, Pakistan army late on Tuesday night resorted to firing and shelling, targeting Tarkundi Gali and others areas in this district, said an official. The explosions resulting from mortar shelling were heard even in Rajouri town.

The official said the shelling lasted for over two hours in Tarkundi with mortar shells landing in several areas along the LoC.

Meanwhile, in Shahpur and other areas of Poonch sector, Pakistan army resorted to ceasefire violation, said another official.

“Firing and shelling was going on in the area till late evening,” The official said, adding there was, however, no report of loss of life or damage to the property.

Jammu-based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms followed by intense shelling, “Our army retaliated befittingly,” he said.