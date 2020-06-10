Cross-LoC shelling rattles villages in Rajouri

Many areas of Nowshera tehsil in this district came under heavy mortar shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in which with several structures were damaged and many animals got perished, said a police official.

The official said ceasefire violation started in Baba Khori area of Nowshera sector in the morning and both small arms as well as mortars were used from across the LoC targeting several areas.

“Mortar shells hit many villages including Kalal, Baba Khori, Manpur, Dhanaka, Kalsian Upper and Dhanaka villages,” said the official.

He said the shelling lasted for around one-and-a-half-hours, resulting in panic in the area and forcing locals to stay indoors.

A revenue official said that a mortar shell fell on the cattle shed of Ajay Kumar, son of Som Raj of Dhanaka, killing three goats on the spot. He said a few other structures received partial damaged due to splinter marks.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, MN Sheikh said teams were on the job to assess the damage. Jammu-based defense spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms followed by intense shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector. “our army retaliated effectively,” he said.