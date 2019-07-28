Curfew plan mock drill conducted in Poonch

A curfew plan mock drill was conducted in Poonch town by the district administration and security forces on Sunday.

The drill was conducted under the supervision of District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav and Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral.

A police official said that drill was jointly conducted by State Police, Central Para-Military Force and Army in which contingents of all forces were jointly deployed in all the areas of Poonch municipal limit, especially at entry and exit points.

“Barbed wire was laid on the roads and streets and forces kept a close vigil on all the pedestrians during the drill,” said official.

He further said that a team of administration headed by District Magistrate Poonch and Senior Superintendent of Police also visited locations across the town where forces were deployed.

District Magistrate Poonch Rahul Yadav told Greater Kashmir that the curfew mock drill of Poonch was pending since months and administration decided to conduct the same on Sunday in which all the preparations for curfew implementation were made.

He further said that another disaster management drill will be conducted in next few days with main focus on rescue operation after road accidents and rescue operation in a building.