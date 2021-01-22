Darhal BDO office looted

The incident of theft in the Block Development Office of Rural Development Department in Darhal tehsil of Rajouri has taken a new turn with police having arrested three accused who all are employees of the department.

Police also foiled an attempt of one of the officials to destroy the record file by putting in in fire flames of a tandoor.

Police officials said that the theft in BDO office Darhal took place on the intervening night of 15-16 January after which a FIR was registered in Darhal police station.

During investigation, officials said, names of three officials of Rural Development Department came to fore who include one Junior Engineer, one Village Level Worker and one Accounts Assistant who all work under BDO office Darhal.

” One of the accused arrested was trying to burn the record by putting it in tandoor ( a clay structure to bake bread with firewood) when a police team raided his house with police personnel struggling hard to save the record files from flames.” the officials said.

They informed that stolen records with some in semi damaged condition have been recovered from the possession of arrested officials. “We are further continuing the investigation.” the officials added.

Locals from Darhal meanwhile said that a scam worth crores have taken place in Block Development Office Darhal and officials involved in the scam are trying to hush it up and conduct theft in office to destroy papers and files that can expose their scam. “We demand a fair and in depth probe into the matter.” the locals demanded.