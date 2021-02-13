Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 2:11 AM

Darhal college students stage protest

Demand immediate transport services
Representational Photo
The students of Government Degree College (GDC) Darhal in Rajouri Saturday staged a protest demonstration against non-availability of transport facilities in the area terming it a major cause of hardships for them.

Students sat on a protest dharna outside the gate of GDC Darhal and raised slogans against the government authorities accusing them of having failed to provide the most sought after relief to the student fraternity.

“We don’t get to and fro bus facility or any other means to reach college and then back home. The drivers of passenger vehicles do not allow us to board their vehicles on the pretext that students pay half-fare,” rued protesting students.

Related News