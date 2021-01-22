Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 2:44 AM

DC Doda reviews progress on digitization of revenue records

GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 2:44 AM

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode today reviewed the progress of digitization and automation of land records including scanning, quality check of different types of revenue records, here at a meeting.

The meeting was informed that over 17.38 Lakh revenue documents have been scanned against the target of 20 Lakh in the district, of which quality check  of 13.61 Lakh  has also been done till date- covering a total of 178 revenue villages of the district.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

Baramulla college's 100-kanal land possession caught in 'official wrangles'

The meeting was further informed that out of 1697 Massavies received, 1594 have been scanned and 1385 quality checked by the department and rest are under process.

Related News