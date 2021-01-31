DC Rajouri discusses bird flu containment measures

District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan on Sunday convened a meeting with the officers of the Animal, Sheep and Poultry Department to review the measures for the containment of Bird Flu in the district.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr. Joginder Gupta; District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr Sarfraz Naseem Chowdhary; and Poultry Development Officer, Dr.Vinay Kumar.

The meeting was informed that the first suspected case of the Bird Flu was reported from Panjpeer area of the district on 07 January this year where as many as 25 crows were found dead.

The samples were lifted immediately and sent to the concerned authorities for future course of action.

The meeting was apprised that special teams have been deputed for monitoring and observation as well as implementation of guidelines and SOPs publicized by the Government.