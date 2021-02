Taking serious note of deliriction of the duties on the part of employees of the Jal Shakti Department, the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan initiated action against one incharge work supervisor and another CP worker.

It is pertinent to mention that a deputation of the public had met the Deputy Commissioner a few days ago and intimated that the work supervisor of the Jal Shakti Department in Manjakote is not performing his duty and is maintaining a rude behaviour against the public.