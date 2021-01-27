Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
DC Rajouri orders retrieval, demarcation of 2880 Kanal encroached departmental land

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan on Wednesday ordered retrieval and demarcation of 2880 Kanal encroached land of Animal and Sheep Husbandry department here at Lam area of Nowshera, during a spot visit to the site.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by   Senior Superintendent of Police, ChandanKohli; Director Animal Husbandry Department, Vivek Sharma; Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Sambyal and TehsildarQilaDarhal,Vijay Kumar Sharma. Besides the field functionaries of the concerned department were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner passed on the spot directions to the revenue officer to carry out the demarcation of the land in presence of the officers and officials of the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department. The concerned officers of the Public Works Department were directed to erect firm cemented pillars around the demarcated site for the protection of the land.

