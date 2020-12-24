DC Rajouri reviews arrangements for launch of SEHAT scheme

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh on Thursday convened a meeting with the concerned officers to discuss with them preparedness regarding the launch of the SEHAT scheme in the district.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister will launch the ‘SEHAT’, a health cover scheme in Jammu and Kashmir on December 26. The scheme is aimed to cover all the remaining population which has not been covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

A threadbare discussion was held in the meeting with respect to various arrangements to be put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the event in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the main function will be held at the Dakbunglow, while similar functions shall be organised at subdivision levels also. He directed the concerned to ensure healthy public participation in the programme and also generate massive awareness among the common masses about the scheme.