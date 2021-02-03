DC Rajouri reviews execution of power sector projects

District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan on Wednesday convened a meeting to review the status of works under various centrally sponsored power sector schemes (JPDCL) in the district.

The DDC took a detailed review of the projects being undertaken under various schemes like IPDS, PMDP Urban, DDUGJY and PMDP Rural. The physical and financial status of all the works under the said schemes were reviewed in depth.

It was informed that the costs of the projects under IPDS, PMDP-U,DDUY and PMDP-R is Rs 19.46 crore, Rs 16.76 crore, Rs 16.24 crore and Rs 34.34 crore respectively.