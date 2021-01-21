Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:20 PM

DC Rajouri reviews R-Day arrangements

UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:20 PM
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh Kumar Shavan today reviewed the arrangements being put in place for the Republic Day celebrations 2021, here at a meeting of the concerned officers.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh; Additional Superintendent of Police, Liaqat Choudhary, DFO(T) , Arsheep Singh,  Chief Planning Officer, Khurshid Ahmed, SE Hydraulics, SE PWD Haroon Lateef, Assistant Commissioner Revenue , Mohammad Ashraf, DSEO, Bilal Mir, ACD, Sushil Khajuria; DYSSO, concerned District Officers, Police Officers, officers from Paramilitary forces ,Principals of different Government schools and representatives of different private institutions.

