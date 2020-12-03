DDC Election Phase-III | 4 constituencies of Rajouri, Poonch to go for voting today

Under tight security arrangements, voting for third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections would be held today in four constituencies of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

In Rajouri, voting will be held in Thanamandi and Budhal Old A (Kotranka) constituencies while Loran and Mandi constituencies will go for voting in Poonch district.

District Magistrate Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh said that we have 111 polling stations in total out of which 59 are in Thanamandi and 52 in Budhal Old A (Kotranka).

He said that all the poll parties have reached safely at all the polling stations with tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful elections.

District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav meanwhile informed that there are 75 polling stations in total where voting will be held.

“There are 44 polling stations in Mandi and 31 in Loran where voting will be held.” said DM Poonch. Informing that all the polling teams have reached, DM Poonch Yadav further said that tight security arrangements are in place and smooth peaceful elections will be ensured.