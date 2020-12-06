DDC Polls | 193 polling parties dispatched for phase- IV voting in Rajouri, Poonch

Authorities in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday dispatched 193 polling parties of four constituencies where voting under phase fourth will be held today amid tight security arrangements.

In an official statement, Poonch district administration informed that fourth phase voting will be held in Sathra and Nangali Sahib DDC constituencies with twenty panchayats of Nangali Sahib and sixteen of Sathra will go for voting.

” There are 38 polling stations in Sathra and 44 in Nangali Sahib for which equal number of polling parties were dispatched from degree college Poonch on Sunday.” administration further informed through official statement.

Similarly, in Rajouri, fourth phase voting for DDC polls will take place in Budhal Old B (Peeri) and Manjakote constituencies of Rajouri district.

Administration in Rajouri informed that there are 69 polling stations in Manjakote constituency and fourty nine in Budhal Old B (Peeri) with a total of one hundred and eleven polling parties were dispatched from Rajouri DIET complex on Sunday.