DDC Polls | Counting begins amid tight security today

The government authorities in Rajouri and Poonch have established five different counting centers for counting of votes of District Development Council polls with two centers in Rajouri and three in Poonch.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that three separate counting centers have been established in Poonch district which include in degree college Poonch, DIET complex Poonch and Sheesh Mahal higher secondary school Poonch.

For DDC constituencies of Poonch and Mandi areas, counting of votes shall take place in degree college Poonch whereas counting of votes for constituencies of Surankote sub division shall take place in DIET complex and counting of votes for constituencies of Mendhar sub division shall take place in Sheesh Mahal higher secondary school. Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that tight security arrangements have been put in place across the district to ensure peaceful situation.

Similarly, in Rajouri district, authorities have established two separate counting centers which include one at degree college Rajouri where counting of six constituencies will take place whereas in counting centre at Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel Rajouri, counting of votes for eight constituencies will take place.

“We have put in place all necessary security arrangements to ensure that situation remains calm and peaceful.” Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh said. On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Poonch have also imposed restrictions under CrPC 144 in Poonch district.