SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:52 PM

DDC Polls | NC, Cong win seven seats each in Poonch, Rajouri

The two months long democratic process of holding District Development Council elections came to an end with counting of votes that was started on Tuesday morning but lasted till late night hours in Poonch and till early Wednesday hours in Rajouri district.

In Rajouri, the result of the last DDC constituency was declared at 4 AM on Wednesday morning.

As per the official details available with Greater Kashmir, National Conference emerged as single largest party in Rajouri district as it won five constituencies out of fourteen and these five constituencies include Moughla, Kalakote, Budhal Old B, Dhangri and Doongi.

Congress party and BJP both remained as the second largest party winning three seats each in the district with BJP registered its win in Seri, Sunderbani and Darhal DDC constituencies and Congress won Manjakote, Rajouri and Thanamandi constituencies.

Both Apni Party and Peoples Democratic Party won one seat each with Apni Party’s female candidate won by a heavy margin in Budhal New constituency and PDP candidate registered an easy win in Nowshera constituency.

A female independent candidate won Budhal Old A constituency and defeated candidates from Apni Party and National Conference.

Meanwhile in Poonch district, the official figures revealed, Congress emerged as single largest party and won four seats out of fourteen which include Lassana, Mankote, Nangali Sahib Sai Baba and Poonch whereas National Conference remained second largest party in border district Poonch winning two constituencies including Bufliyaz and Mandi.

Remaining nine DDC constituencies of the district, official figures revealed, have been won by independent DDC candidates who defeated many political stalwarts to register their win.

