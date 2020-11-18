Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 11:26 PM

DDC polls | Nomination of Uttrakhand woman married in Rajouri rejected

Papers were rejected due to some issues: RO
Authorities have rejected the nomination of a woman from Utrakhand who is married here, for upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections “for want of some documents.”

The woman had filed her nomination from Moughla constituency in Kalakote sub division which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe women.

“A total of six candidates including two independent filed their nomination papers.” said an official. He said the woman, Kumari Mangla, wife of Puran Kumar from Jungrial village also filed her nomination paper which was however rejected.

Returning Officer for Moughla DDC constituency, Mahesh Verma said the nomination papers of Mangla were rejected “for some issues.”

Related News