DDC Rajouri reviews Jal Shakti deptt schemes

District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan today chaired a meeting of the concerned officers and took a detailed review of the financial and physical achievements of the schemes being implemented by the Jal Shakti Department in the district.

A threadbare discussion with regard to various important schemes being implemented in the district for the augmentation of the water supply was held in the meeting.

At the outset, the SE Jal Shakti apprised the DDC about the status of physical and financial progress of the centrally sponsored schemes in the district and achievements made so far under various schemes.