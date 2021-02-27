Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 2:36 AM

DDC Rajouri reviews Jal Shakti deptt schemes

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 2:36 AM

District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan today chaired a meeting of the concerned officers and took a detailed review of the financial and physical achievements of the schemes being implemented by the Jal Shakti Department in the district.

A threadbare discussion with regard to various important schemes being implemented in the district for the augmentation of the water supply was held in the meeting.

Trending News

CBK organises seminar on Drug Abuse and Criminal Behavior

Police arrest 6 drug peddlers, contraband substances recovered

Education Deptt, Bandipora admin fail to remove fallen Chinar from school for a-year-and-a-half

Representational Pic

JKBOSE declares class 10th result of winter zone Jammu division

At the outset, the SE Jal Shakti apprised the DDC about the status of physical and financial progress of the centrally sponsored schemes in the district and achievements made so far under various schemes.

Related News