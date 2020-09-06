Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 11:35 PM

DG BSF visits LoC areas in Rajouri

Greater Kashmir

Director General (DG), Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited several areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Krishna Ghati sector of this district.

An official said the DG interacted with BSF troops and also took stock of prevailing security situation. The DG is on four-day visit to J&K. Earlier he visited some areas along International Border in Jammu and Samba districts.

The official said the DG was briefed about the prevailing situation along the LoC by local officers and commanders. “He hailed the dedication and confidence of the troops posted on the LoC and also motivated them to work and perform duties with zeal and enthusiasm,” said the official.

