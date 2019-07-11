District-level committees to monitor functioning of schools in Jammu

The Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has ordered the constitution of district level school monitoring and mentoring committees which will supervise and monitor the functioning of the State-run schools.

The committees will also provide adequate support and mentoring to the teachers and work for improvement in general academic standards along with increase in enrolment and other related issues.

DSEJ, Anuradha Gupta, told Greater Kashmir that the committee shall take feedback from different sources to make an assessment of the problems afflicting the functioning of the schools.

“The committee shall identify the schools where the board results have consistently shown poor results. They shall also identify the schools in respect of which there are complaints of absenteeism among the teachers,” said an order, issued by DSEJ.

They will supervise the process of assessment of academic standards of students of class 1st to 12th for learning outcomes as well their performance in unit tests. “They shall ensure parent teacher meetings and will take feedback from the parents on the prescribed format,” the order read further.

As per the order, it will be mandatory for the concerned Joint Director, School Education to take monthly review of the working of the District Level Monitoring and Mentoring Committees in the districts in their jurisdiction.

The district level committees shall comprise Chief Education Officers (CEOs), DIET Principal, Dy CEO, Senior most HOD DIET, Senior most principal of HSS, Senior most ZEO, Senior most Head master, Senior most lecturer, and senior most master while the Dy CEO/DEPO shall be the member secretary and the officer senior out of the CEO and the DIET, Principal shall chair the meeting.

The first meeting of each district committee, it added, will be held on 15th July 2019.