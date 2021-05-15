Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 12:13 AM

DM orders probe into patient's death at Poonch hospital

File Photo
District Magistrate Poonch, InderJeet Saturday ordered a probe into the death of a COVID-19 patient at Poonch’s district hospital after the patient’s attendants alleged negligence of medicos in hospital while medical staff on duty alleged manhandling and thrashing by the attendants.

In an order issued by District Magistrate Poonch, it has been mentioned that an inquiry would be conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, DrBasharatHussain who would submit a factual report before the district magistrate within seven days.

In this order, DM Poonch mentioned that a woman from MangnarPoonch died of COVID-19 in Poonch’s district hospital after which her family members and attendants alleged of medical negligence while hospital authorities mentioned thrashing of staff on duty by the attendants.

