Doda admin starts paid quarantine facilities

The administration here on the directions of District Development Commissioner, Sagar D Doifode Saturday started provision of paid quarantine facilities.

With an aim to provide convenience to the stranded families and students who are returning to the district after being stuck at various locations across the country during the lockdown restrictions, the administration started the paid quarantine facilities.

The DDC informed that the decision has been taken in view of various representations received by the administration on daily basis and especially from the families and women.

The DDC directed to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of ADC Doda, Kishori Lal Sharma along with Sameer Ul Rehman, accounts officer, ADDC office and executive engineer, PWD for the fixation of rates of paid quarantine facilities.

After reviewing the rates of different hotels, the constituted committee fixed the rates for various designated hotels across the district on the basis of availability of single bedroom and double bed room, with a minimum charge of Rs 100 to Rs 600 as per facilities in hotels.