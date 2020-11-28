Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Gandoh,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 11:39 PM

Doda records 64% voter turnout

Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Gandoh,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 11:39 PM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Doda district witnessed 64.49 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls on Saturday.

SDM Gandoh, PritamThapa said in Changa constituency, 64.94 percent people cast their votes while Chilli-Pingal witnessed 63.89 percent voter turnout.

Trending News
GK Photo

In Shopian, people vote for development, restoration of 'lost dignity'

Representational Photo

Mother, two minor daughters die of suffocation in Uri

Representational Photo

DDC elections are for a real change, say first time voters in Baramulla

DDC Polls|Over 50% polling recorded in 3 Kupwara constituencies

Of the 110 polling stations of the constituencies, most were located on the hilly slopes and high altitude mountainous ridges. Most of these areas are inhabited by the tribal population.

Kota Top, Mano, Haddal, Dhadkai-B, Ghil-Kanan and Galli-Batoli of Chilli-Pingal, Chanti, Khaljugasar, Dhonsa, Chansar, Ghudek and Jullu-Shingni polling stations of Changa constituency were located at more than 11,400 feet above the sea level.

For the first time, government has given representation to the ST population by reserving the Chilli-Pingal seat for Gujjar tribe, which resulted in a lot of enthusiasm among the tribal voters.

Related News