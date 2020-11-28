Doda records 64% voter turnout

Doda district witnessed 64.49 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls on Saturday.

SDM Gandoh, PritamThapa said in Changa constituency, 64.94 percent people cast their votes while Chilli-Pingal witnessed 63.89 percent voter turnout.

Of the 110 polling stations of the constituencies, most were located on the hilly slopes and high altitude mountainous ridges. Most of these areas are inhabited by the tribal population.

Kota Top, Mano, Haddal, Dhadkai-B, Ghil-Kanan and Galli-Batoli of Chilli-Pingal, Chanti, Khaljugasar, Dhonsa, Chansar, Ghudek and Jullu-Shingni polling stations of Changa constituency were located at more than 11,400 feet above the sea level.

For the first time, government has given representation to the ST population by reserving the Chilli-Pingal seat for Gujjar tribe, which resulted in a lot of enthusiasm among the tribal voters.