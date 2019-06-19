'Don't use mobile phone while drinking': Govt orders probe

In an embarrassment to the authorities, a photograph of a signboard saying “don’t use mobile phone while drinking”, reportedly installed by the Traffic police on the Mughal Road, went viral on social media.

Reports said that the signboard was recently installed by the Traffic police of Jammu rural wing at Peer Ki Gali.

Officials, wishing anonymity, said, “Usually, we see the message ‘don’t use mobile phone while driving’. This time around, the unique signboard has caused serious embarrassment for the authorities.”

Social media went berserk after the picture of the signboard was posted, with the authorities drawing flak and sharp criticism from netizens across the country.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Traffic police, Jammu Rural, Mohan Lal Kaith, told Greater Kashmir that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

“Deputy Superintendent, Traffic, Rajouri-Poonch, has been asked to probe the matter and submit a report,” the SP said.

He claimed that the signboard was changed by disgruntled elements.