A driver died in a road accident on Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving met with an accident on Jammu-Poonch highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Four injured after vehicle rolls down hill in Surankote

An official identified the deceased as Mohammad Ashraf, resident of Poonch Mandi.

He said that Ashraf died on the spot at Deri Ralyote in Manjakote.

Also Read | Woman dead, two others injured in Poonch road accident

The vehicle was on way from Jammu to Mandi Poonch when it met with an accident and plunged into the gorge.

The official said that the police has taken cognizance of the matter.