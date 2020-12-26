Driver killed in Rajouri mishap

A 23-year-old driver was killed during an accident in Rajouri town on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as MehmoodHussain son of AltafHussain resident of Rekiban village of Darhal in Rajouri district. Police said that tractor JK11D 6582 was on the way to the old bus stand Rajouri from Hamilton bridge side when it skidded off the road and fell in a roadside empty area.

“Driver got injured and was shifted to hospital but was declared as brought dead.” police said adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Rajouri police station.

