Poonch,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:02 AM

Drug peddler arrested with charas: Police

Representational Image
Representational Image

The Jammu and Kashmir police in Poonch’sSurankote subdivision arrested a drug peddler along with one kilogram of Charas-like substance.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Ramesh Angral said that a team headed by Deputy SP SurankoteKhaliqHussain under the supervision of AdSPPoonch Khalid Amin was on routine patrolling in FazlabadSurankote area when an Ecco vehicle JK11B 6288 was signalled to stop for frisking on routine nature.

The driver however tried to escape from the spot but was nabbed and have been identified as Suleman Ahmed son of Mohammad Khursheed resident of Shahdra village of Thanamandi in Rajouri district.

During frisking, one kilogram of Charas-like substance packed in 46 challies (rolls) were seized from his possession.

