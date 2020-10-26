Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Elderly person found dead in Rajouri village

Representational Pic
Body of a 72 year old person was on Monday afternoon found in Kalakote village of Rajouri district.

Deceased has been identified as Abbas Ali son of Sayda Shah resident of Dhalyote village of Kalakote. Police said that body of deceased was found lying in Phalli Panjnara village on Monday after which locals informed police and a team headed by SHO Kalakote rushed to the spot.

“Body was taken into possession and post mortem examination was conducted in local hospital.” the police said.

It added that investigation into the matter has been started in Kalakote police station.

