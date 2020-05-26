Fire engulfs forest area along LoC

A large forest stretch has been engulfed by a devastating fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in this district with security agencies, an official said. The official said the fire broke out in Baba Khori and Kalal areas of Nowshera sub division along the LoC.

“Several acres of forest land near the Line of Control are under fire with thick smoke coming out of the area. The fire is spreading,” said a local.

He said there was fear that the growing fire could lead to explosion of the mines planted along the LoC.

A police officer said security agencies have heightened their vigil in the affected area to thwart any “nefarious design” from across the LoC under the garb of forest fire and smoke.