Fire tragedy averted in J&K Bank building in Rajouri

A tragedy was averted on Sunday at a branch of Jammu and Kashmir bank in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir due to timely intervention of the locals and fire tenders.

Locals said that smoke was seen coming out of a window of J&K bank building in Dhangri Chowk after which locals raised an alarm and immediately informed the police and fire station officer Rajouri.

Fire station officer Rajouri Maqbool Hussain said that a distress call was received from locals after which fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot and fire fighting operation was launched with the help of police and locals and flames were brought under control.

Reportedly, flames erupted from the air conditioner and also damaged some part of the roof ceiling.