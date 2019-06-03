Fires break out in Kallar, Kainchimorh

Fires broke out in the forest areas of Kallar and Kainchi Morh in Rajouri district, leading to severe loss of green gold.

Reports said that a fire broke out in the forest area in Kainchi Morh in Kalakote. Flames engulfed hundreds of trees, spread over several acres of land.

The flames were doused by the locals and the Forest department.

Meanwhile, in Kallar village of Rajouri tehsil, a forest fire broke out on late Sunday evening. It soon spread rapidly and engulfed a vast area, leading to loss of green gold.