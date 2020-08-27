Flash floods damage power infrastructure in Rajouri, Poonch

Amid heavy rainfall and flash floods, power supply in many areas of twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch remained affected as the distribution network was badly damaged due to the downpour for the past two days.

Executive Engineer, Power Department Rajouri, Munshi Khan said power infrastructure has suffered massive damage in most of the area, resulting in blackout in some areas. He said efforts were on to restore the supply.

The official said 53 transformers have suffered damages in the rainfall and flash foods and the number was likely to increase as field reports from some areas were yet to be received.

He said around 110 electric poles, have got damaged, resulting in disruption in the supply. The official said power supply to Badhal area of Kotranka, Panihad area of Darhal, Azmatabad area of Thanamandi, half of Moughla in Teryath and some parts of Keri area in Rajouri were still affected.

“Our field staff is on the job and all efforts are being made to restore the supply in these areas.” Said another official.

A senior power department official in Poonch, Maqbool Naik said the supply lines have been damaged in many areas of the district.

He said lines between Bufliyaz to Poshana and Doogran via Chandimarh in Surankote tehsil were worst affected as a number of poles have got washed away in flash floods.