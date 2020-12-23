Former legislators among many political stalwarts loose DDC polls in Rajouri, Poonch

In a surprising move, a number of political stalwarts including some former legislators lost District Development Council elections in Rajouri and Poonch districts with people preferred to vote for new entrants.

In Poonch, a number of DDC constituencies were catching attraction as many politicians were contesting DDC polls but majority of them lost the polls.

In Loran DDC constituency of Poonch, BDC Chairman Mandi Shamim Ganai, former MLA Poonch Shah Muhammad Tantray were in contest who were later joined by Congress leader Riyaz Bashir Naz who however stepped in the fray as an independent candidate.

“Riyaz Bashir Naz won the elections defeating Former MLA Poonch Shah Muhammad Tantray.” officials privy to the election process said adding that the winning candidate is having a lead of 931 votes.

Similarly, Former MLC Dr. Shenaz Ganai, who was affiliated with NC but later resigned from the party, was defeated by Ateeqa Begum, mother of a former legislator, from Mandi DDC constituency.