Former MLC Dr. Shehnaz Ganai resigns from National Conference

Senior National Conference leader and former member legislative council, Dr. Shehnaz Ganai on Saturday resigned from the party.

Ganai’s tenure as member of legislative council expired in December last year.

She was elected to J&K state legislative council from Jammu division on the mandate of National Conference through Panchayat quota.

Ganai announced her resignation in a statement issued to the media.

Ganai is daughter of veteran National Conference leader and former minister Late. Khawaja Ghulam Ahmed Ganai who was a close associate of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

