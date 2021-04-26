Four business establishments seized in Rajouri town

The government authorities in Rajouri have seized four business establishments in Rajouri town for violation of SOPs of COVID19 related to 50% opening of market.

The seizure was made during patrolling in Rajouri town area by a team headed by TehsildarRajouri, Mohammad Rafiq and Deputy SpHQrs, Vinod Sharma alongwith other officials of revenue, police and municipal council.

TehsildarRajouri, Mohammad Rafiq said that after suggestions of BeoparMandal, odd even formulae was devised and shops were numbered with majority of the traders are extending their cooperation but few traders are resorting to violation.

“We are dealing with pandemic and it is duty of everyone to follow SOPs without any fail as it is a case of their lives.” Tehsildar further said.

He added that four business establishments have been sealed in the town area for violation of SOPs as traders were opening their shops against the order.