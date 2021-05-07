Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 11:17 PM

Four die, 300 tested positive in Rajouri

File Photo Mubashir Khan/GK
File Photo Mubashir Khan/GK

Four persons lost their lives to coronavirus while 300 tested positive in Rajouri on Friday.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that a 52-year-old woman from Bhangai village of Thanamandi tehsil and a 70-years-old woman from Jhanger village of Nowshera tehsil died in the isolation ward of Governmemt Medical College and Associated Hospital.

They said that the duo was being treated at the hospital for last few days and were on oxygen support but died Friday morning.

Officials said a 65-year-old woman from Jhanger village of Nowshera was brought to Sub District Hospital with severe respiratory congestion and she died there.

The fourth death recorded in the district is from Chani village where a man under treatment at GMC Jammu died Friday morning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Thakur Sher Singh said that the district registered the highest-ever single-day rise of coronavirus positive cases.

“We have three hundred cases today which is the sharpest surge ever,” he said.

He said 78 new cases were from Nowshera, 67 from Sunderbani, 53 from Rajouri, 53 from Kalakote, 32 from Darhal and 17 from Kandi.

