A teenage girl was on Sunday found hanging at her house in far flung Dandote village of Budhal in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased was identified as Bimla Devi daughter of Bhagmal Singh resident of Dandote.

Police said that her body was found hanging inside her room after which a police team rushed to the spot.

Her body was taken to Kandi hospital for medico-legal formalities.