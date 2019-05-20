GK IMPACT|Salary of Rajouri zone teachers released

Within just one day after Greater Kashmir carried a news highlighting the delay in release of salary of more than 250 government teachers of Rajouri education zone, the Education department Monday released the pending wages.

In its May 20 edition, Greater Kashmir reported that the Education department has not released the salary of April month of about 250 teachers.

Several teachers, while wishing anonymity, had also told Greater Kashmir that the department has not released their salary without giving a proper reason and has put them through severe financial mismanagement in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, on Monday, all the teachers falling under the DDO control of Zonal Education Officer Rajouri received their salary.

“We are highly thankful to Greater Kashmir for highlighting the matter. They created an impact,” a teacher said.