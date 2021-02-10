GMC Rajouri: One year on, CT-scan machine lying dysfunctional

From last almost one year, the vital Computerized Tomography (CT) scan machine installed in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri is lying snagged affecting patient care badly with people having no other option than to visit alone private CT scan center in Rajouri to get their tests done.

CT scan machine in Rajouri hospital was installed six years ago and remained functional for one year only after which it remained snagged for three and half years following which it was repaired but it again got snagged within a few months and is now lying snagged from last almost one year.

“We don’t have CT scan facilities in Government Medical College and Hospital Rajouri.” The official sources of the institution confirmed Greater Kashmir terming it as unfortunate.

” We are having a GMC here in Rajouri that caters to the medical needs of Rajouri, Poonch and some parts of Reasi district but there is no CT scan facility.” they said.

Yougesh Sharma, a local leader termed it a complete failure of health sector in Rajouri district and said that poor concern of government towards health sector of Rajouri district can be gauged from the fact that a GMC is devoid of CT scan facility.

” Our people visit private centers and pay around five thousand rupee for basic CT scan and the government has failed to provide this basic facility in vital institutions.” Sharma.

Mohammad Umar, a local youth activist said that Rajouri hospital is not only alone a major health institution in the entire Pir Panjal but becomes more vital due to the prevailing situation on Line of Control where people receive injuries oftenly due to cross LoC firing and shelling.

” There are many other loopholes in the health sector of Rajouri district but unavailability of CT scan in GMC is a major issue.” Umar further said.

When contacted Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr. Kuldeep Singh, he said that matter was taken up with higher authorities after which a 128 slice CT scan machine will soon be provided to the institution.