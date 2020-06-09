Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 12:40 AM

Govt teacher goes missing in Rajouri

Security forces launched a search operation after a government teacher went missing here.

Police said the government teacher hailing from Rah Salyote village falling under Chowki Choura police post of Jammu district left for his school located uphill.

The teacher is posted at Government Middle School Piali.

“The teacher left for his school on Monday afternoon and remained in contact with family till Monday evening. Since then there no contact with him.” official sources said.

” Sensing sensitivity of the situation, police decided to launch search operation in the area. A joint team of Reasi police, Jammu police alongwith Central Armed Police Forces were pressed into service and a number of villages are being searched,” they said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Akhnoor, Ajay Sharma said that investigation into the matter has been started.

