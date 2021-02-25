Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 10:50 PM

'Green Concrete Technology' | BGSBU Polytechnic wing organizes online lecture

Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 10:50 PM
University Polytechnic wing of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah university in Rajouri Thursday organised an online lecture on ‘Green Concrete Technology’ with a motive to make the students well acquainted with recent and future perspective of this technology.

Vice Chancellor of BGSBU Prof Akbar Masood had asked university administration to hold such events on a regular basis.

Assistant Professor of Department of Civil Engineering IUST Srinagar Mir Aijaz delivered this lecture on ‘Green Concrete Technology’, through an exhaustive power-point presentation.

