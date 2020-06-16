Guns rattle LoC in Rajouri, Poonch sectors

The guns continued to roar across the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch sectors with armies of India and Pakistan trading fire since late Monday evening.

Official sources said that late evening hours Monday the Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling from LoC in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri district.

“The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked fire on LoC in Nowshera sector. Indian army gave a befitting reply,” an army handout said.

A ceasefire violation also took place in Poonch sector on Tuesday afternoon. “At around 12 PM, the ceasefire violation started in Shahpur and other areas of Line of Control in Poonch sector with cross border fire lasting for around two hours with no loss reported as of now.” said the police officials.

Meanwhile, sources said that Army foiled an infiltration bid on LoC in Rajouri on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Sources said that during intense shelling from Pakistani side along the LoC from Keri to BhimberGali including TarkundiGali, the army had noticed movement of around eight persons, possibly a group of infiltrators trying to sneak into this side.

“The suspected infiltration attempt was observed in DoongiNallah area of Keri sector which was foiled successfully as the alert army troops acted promptly,” sources said.