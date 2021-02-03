Guns roar on LoC in Sunderbani sector

After a lull of fifteen days, guns of armies of India and Pakistan started to roar on Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Officials said that violation of ceasefire started at around 06:30 PM in Sunderbani sector areas including Malla forward location.

The officials added that Pak army started small arms firing and shelling in the area which drew strong retaliation from Indian army side with heavy exchange of fire going on in the area when last reports were received.

Police said to have no immediate reports of any loss of life or injury so far.

Earlier on January 18, Pak army violated ceasefire in the same sector leading to injuries of an army personnel who later succumbed.