Romesh Kessar
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:01 AM

Heavy firing on LoC in Nowshera

File Photo
Heavy firing and shelling took place on Line of Control in Nowshera sector area of Rajouri district.

Officials said that violation of ceasefire started at around 01 PM at Baba Khori, Kalsiyan, Jhanger areas on LoC in Nowshera sector.

“Heavy shelling of mortars started that lasted for over five hours in the area.” the officials said.

They added that the entire area got rattled with shelling and the Indian army also retaliated to the fire. A senior police officer from Nowshera told Greater Kashmir that there are no reports of any loss in shelling.

