Heavy rush outside vaccination sites in Rajouri

Heavy rush was seen outside vaccination sites that were notified for vaccination of people between 18-45 years of age with 2621 people getting vaccinated on day one while 1490 people from higher age groups and other categories received vaccination already were administered the dose.

As per the official details, a total of 4111 people were administered vaccine on Tuesday across Rajouri district and 1490 were those who were either above 45 years of age or fall in the category of health workers or frontline workers whose vaccination has been going on since months.

Rajouri district witnessed a sharp surge in the number of people vaccinated in a day as vaccination for people between 18-45 years of age was also started at a number of vaccination centers across the district.

The official figures revealed that 2621 people between the age group of 18-45 years were administered vaccine on Tuesday.

“At a number of vaccination centers across the district, long queues of youngsters were seen who reached the vaccination sites to receive first dose of vaccination after on-spot registration, ” officials said.

They said that day one of vaccination for people between 18-45 years of age received more than expected response and it clearly indicates that vaccination drive was going on pick up full speed in the days to come.

“After recent studies that clearly suggested benefit of vaccination, everyone wants to get vaccinated and this is one of the healthiest aspect in this fight against COVID,” said officials.

They accepted that ensuring adequate supply and availability of vaccine would be a new challenge now as gap between demand and supply could swell further.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan said that Tuesday was first day of vaccination for people between 18-45 years of age group but they had decided to take high-risk groups on first priority of vaccination.

“We canot conduct vaccination in lakhs in one ago and everyone knows that this is a continuous and bit slow process. Keeping in view all this we have decided to take high-risk groups on priority,” the Deputy Commissioner said informing that special camps were held for these high-risk groups like vaccination camp in press club for journalists, camp in ARTO office for drivers, camp for advocates in court complex and similar other priority groups.

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Rajouri.

They included an 80-year-old man from Hubbi village of Kotranka who died in home isolation and a 40-years-old man who died at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.