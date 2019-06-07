Housewife commits suicide by jumping into river in Doda

A 28-year-old housewife committed suicide by jumping into a river near her house in Alni-Gangota village of Bhalessa area in Doda district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Naseema Bagum (28) wife of Irshad Hussain resident of Alni Bhallesa, Doda.

SP Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria said that the incident took place on Thursday evening.

“It seems to be suicide. We have witnesses who saw her jumping in the river,” he said.

He said that the police fished out the body with the help of locals and proceedings under section 174 CRPC have been initiated.